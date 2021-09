BRENHAM — Blinn’s esports Rocket League team swept Midwestern State University 3-0 on Monday night. John Warden, Ezekiel Sedgwick and Tanner James led the Buccaneers to the victory as they improved to 2-1.

Blinn’s Valorant team opened play in the West Open Qualifier with wins over Texas A&M Academy White and San Jose State on Sunday. The Buccaneers played again Tuesday night.