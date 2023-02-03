BRENHAM — Blinn named Jerry Kieke its ninth annual Buccaneer Backer of the Year during Thursday’s basketball games at the Kruse Center. Kieke is a Brenham native and member of Blinn’s Buccaneer Backer Club since it began in 2012.
Blinn names Jerry Kieke its Buccaneer Backer of Year
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
