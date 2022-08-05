Blinn names Alexandria Jackson new women’s soccer coach

BRENHAM — Blinn announced the promotion of Alexandria Jackson as its new head women’s soccer coach on Friday. Jackson spent the last three seasons serving as the Buccaneers’ assistant men’s and women’s soccer coach under Michael McBride, who will continue to run the men’s program. Jackson played for Northwestern State, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in 2014. She also earned a master’s at Columbia Southern and coached with the Waldorf women’s soccer team for five seasons. She also coached the Phoenix Rising club soccer teams before moving to Blinn.