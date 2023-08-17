MENA, Ark. – Blinn got second-half goals by freshman Phillip Arceneaux and sophomore Joe Loughnane for a 3-2 victory over the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain on Thursday in a junior college men’s soccer season opener.

Loughnane also scored in the fifth minute of play with assists by freshman Diego Ramos and sophomore David Garcia. to give the Bucs a 1-0 edge. Arceneaux made it 2-0 in the 66th minute on assists from freshmen Pascal Pfeifer and Cesar Duran.

Rich Mountain scored in the 79th minute, but Blinn’s Loughnane answered to make it 3-1. Blinn sophomore Flynn Toon corralled Ramos’ corner kick and passed to Loughnane, who had only two goals in 21 games last season.

“We scored three completely different ways, which was fantastic,” Blinn coach Michael McBride said. “From an attacking standpoint, I was pretty pleased. Defensively, we just have to do better and manage the game a bit better when we have a two-goal cushion.”

Rich Mountain made it 3-2 off a deflected save in the 90th minute. Blinn outshot Rich Mountain 16-7 and held an 11-1 advantage in corner kicks.

“I think getting that first win is critical for confidence and it takes pressure off your team,” McBride said. “It was a good performance. I’m a bit disappointed that we conceded two goals, but any win on the road is important.”

Freshman Buccaneer goalkeeper Noah LeMaster had two saves.

Blinn plays at Hill College at 3 p.m. Saturday.