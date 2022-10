MOUNT PLEASANT — Anderson Micolta and Kamille Kum each scored first-half goals to power the Blinn men’s soccer team past Northeast Texas 2-0 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play.

Goalkeeper Kevin Pena made three saves to earn his eighth victory of the year and 10th career shutout for the Buccaneers (9-4-2, 5-3-1).

Tyler fell to 7-1-1 overall and 7-1 in conference play.

Third-place Blinn will play fifth-ranked and league-leading Angelina (9-0-1, 7-0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Lufkin.