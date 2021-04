BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s soccer team lost to No. 20 Coastal Bend 3-2 on Tuesday in Region XIV Conference play at Rankin Field.

Rodrigo Marquez and Stefan Fevrier Sildor each scored a goal for Blinn (3-3, 2-3), while goalkeeper Diego Berlingeri had five saves.

Blinn will host No. 4 LSU-Eunice at 7 p.m. Friday on Sophomore Night.