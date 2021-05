BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s soccer team lost to No. 11 Tyler 3-1 on Friday in the Buccaneers final home game of the regular season at Rankin Field.

Marco Del Vecchio scored a goal for Blinn (6-5, 5-5) on an assist from Cesar Cabrera. Goalkeeper Diego Berlingeri had nine saves.

The Buccaneers will play at No. 5 LSU-Eunice at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.