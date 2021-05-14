Blinn men's soccer team loses at No. 15 Coastal Bend

BEEVILLE — The Blinn men’s soccer team lost to No. 15 Coastal Bend 2-1 in the final game of the regular season Friday in Region XIV Conference play.

Marco Del Vecchio had a goal for Blinn (6-7, 5-7), while goalkeeper Adalid Abrego Jr. had 10 saves in 80 minutes. Francisco Avila had two saves in the final 10 minutes.

Blinn will compete in the Region XIV quarterfinals on Thursday. The Buccaneers’ opponent and the location of the match will be announced at a later date.