LUFKIN -- The Blinn men's soccer team fell to 19th-ranked Angelina College 2-1 in Region XIV conference play on Saturday night. Angelina scored twice in the first half off a free kick and a penalty kick right before halftime. The Buccaneers (4-3-1, 2-3) will host No. 17 Coastal Bend at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rankin Field in Hohlt Park.