Blinn scored on a penalty kick by freshman forward Phillip Arceneaux just before halftime for a 1-1 tie. It was Arceneaux’s second goal of the season.

“We started poorly and never really got better,” Blinn head coach Michael McBride said. “We had poor execution and made poor decisions today. I’m disappointed for our men after a phenomenal season-opening win, but we now understand that we have a lot of work to do. It’s time for the lads to buckle down and learn from this.”