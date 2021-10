BRENHAM -- The Blinn men's soccer team shut out Paris 2-0 on Monday at Rankin Field in Region XIV conference play.

The Buccaneers (11-6-2, 7-6-1) will face No. 12 LSU-Eunice at 6 p.m. Friday in the first round of the NJCAA Gulf South District Tournament. Trey Gage and Israel Macias Martinez each scored in Blinn's win.