MOUNT PLEASANT — Cesar Cabrera, Brook Williams, Ethan Unger and Trey Gage each scored a goal to help the Blinn men’s soccer team beat Northeast Texas 4-2 in Region XIV Conference play Friday.

Stefan Fevrier Sildor, Marco Del Vecchio and Marco Rodriguez Jr. each had an assist for Blinn (5-4, 4-3), while goalkeeper Diego Berlingeri had seven saves to earn the win.