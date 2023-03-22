BOSSIER CITY, La. — The Blinn men’s golf team won the 10-team Centenary/Hal Sutton Invitational on Tuesday at Stonebridge Golf Club.

Blinn’s Blue team of Van Miller, Ty Thomas, Cameron Hubbard, Sam Sewell and Carson Wray finished at 37-over par to win the team title by three shots over Blinn’s White team of Cole McClellan, Van Wilborn, Austin Hassell, McKane Kiser and Jacob Holloway.

Hubbard led the Buccaneers by finishing fifth at 6 over followed by McClellan at sixth (7 over) and Kiser tied for seventh (8 over).

The Blinn women’s team placed fourth at 123 over. Tyler and Hardin-Simmons won at 97 over. Blinn’s Natalie Peebles finished fifth individually.

The Buccaneers will host the Blinn Spring Invitational on April 3 at the Brenham Country Club.