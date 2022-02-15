Blinn men's golf team places sixth, women seventh at Victoria tournament

VICTORIA — The 14th-ranked Blinn men’s golf team opened its spring season with a sixth-place finish at the Claud Jacobs Invitational at the Victoria Country Club on Monday. The 15th-ranked Blinn women placed seventh.

The Blinn men shot 59-over 923 in the two-day, 14-team event. Midland won at 861. Blinn sophomore Cameron Gray finished tied for 16th at 229 followed by sophomore Hunter McDonough (t-23rd, 231), freshman Carson Wray (t-26th, 233), freshman Van Miller (t-33rd, 235), freshman Sam Sewell (t-37th, 238) and freshman Cole McClellan and sophomore Kannin Mikulik (t-40th, 240).

The Blinn women shot 693 in the two-day, nine-team tournament. Texas Wesleyan won at 627. Blinn sophomore Madeline Goad and freshman Yulisa Espinoza tied for 20th at 169. Other Blinn golfers were freshman Alexis Graham (t-24th, 173), sophomore Katelyn Foster (t-26th, 174), freshman Holly Patterson (t-31st, 177), freshman Kennedy Settimi (37th, 180) and freshman Leyah Wilson (39th, 194).