WILLOW PARK — The 14th-ranked Blinn men’s golf team finished seventh at the nine-team Southwest Championship on Thursday at Squaw Creek Golf Course.

Top-ranked Midland won at 1 under. Blinn finished at 42 over.

Blinn’s Cameron Gray tied for 18th at 8 over, while Cameron Hubbard tied for 22nd at 20 over in the 55-golfer field.

The Buccaneers will compete in the South-Central District tournament that includes Region V and Region XIV beginning Monday at Hideout Golf Club in Brownwood.