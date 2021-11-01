 Skip to main content
Blinn men's basketball team wins season opener
BRENHAM -- The Blinn men's basketball team beat the Houston Hurricanes 91-68 in a season-opening victory at the Kruse Center on Monday.

The Buccaneers were led by Tyler Washington, who had 14 points and nine rebounds, followed by Calvin Carpenter with 11 points. Connor Raines, Elisa Ngoga, and Damian Watson each had nine points, while Alex Tsynkevich and Connor Redrow added eight each and Jaja Sanni finished with six.

Blinn will face McLennan Community College at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a nonconference matchup.

