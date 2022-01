JACKSONVILLE — Sophomore guard Calvin Carpenter scored a team-high 19 points, and sophomore Connor Raines had 18 to power the Blinn men’s basketball team to a 78-65 victory over Jacksonville in Region XIV Conference play Tuesday.

Blinn (12-11, 5-7) is 11th in the 14-team conference, while Jacksonville (5-15, 1-10) is in last place.

The Buccaneers will host sixth-place Angelina (9-9, 5-4) at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Kruse Center in Brenham.