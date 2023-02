BRENHAM — Elijah Elliott scored 22 points, and sophomore guard Marco Foster had 20 to lead the Blinn men’s basketball team past Victoria 94-80 on Wednesday night in Region XIV Conference play at the Kruse Center.

Blinn (18-7, 11-3) is in second place in the conference’s South Zone standings and will play third-place Coastal Bend (17-8, 10-4) at 4 p.m. Saturday in Beeville. Victoria (3-22, 2-12) is tied for last in the South Zone, while Lee (20-4, 12-1) leads it.