BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team used a big second half to beat Lone Star-CyFair 89-59 on Tuesday night at the Kruse Center.

The Buccaneers (2-1) will host the second annual Blue Bell Classic on Friday and Saturday. Blinn will face Dallas-North Lake at 7 p.m. Friday and Dallas-Cedar Valley at 4 p.m. Saturday in the tournament.