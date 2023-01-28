BRENHAM — Sophomore guard Elijah Elliott scored 17 points to help the Blinn men’s basketball team beat Jacksonville 81-69 on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play at the Kruse Center. Blinn (15-7, 9-3) will host the Houston Gladiators in nonconference play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Blinn men's basketball team tops Jacksonville
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team defeated Lamar State-Port Arthur 96-87 for its fifth straight victory in Region XIV Conference play …
VICTORIA — The Blinn men’s basketball team won its fourth straight game in Region XIV Conference play Wednesday, beating Victoria 101-75.
JACKSONVILLE — The fifth-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team improved to 3-0 in Region XIV Conference play Saturday with a 70-40 victory over…
BRENHAM — Sophomore guards Jakoriah Long and Hannah Humphrey each scored 16 points to lead the No. 5 Blinn women’s basketball team to an 89-29…