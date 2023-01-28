 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn men's basketball team tops Jacksonville

BRENHAM — Sophomore guard Elijah Elliott scored 17 points to help the Blinn men’s basketball team beat Jacksonville 81-69 on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play at the Kruse Center. Blinn (15-7, 9-3) will host the Houston Gladiators in nonconference play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

