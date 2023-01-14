Blinn men's basketball team tops Coastal Bend in conference play

BRENHAM — Sophomore guard Elijah Elliott scored 25 points, and freshman forward Jamine Charles and sophomore guard Damian Watson led a second-half charge to push the Blinn men’s basketball team over Coastal Bend 83-78 on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play.

Charles scored 10 of his 12 points and Watson had eight of his 10 in the second half.

The Buccaneers (12-6, 6-2) moved into sole possession of second place in the Region XIV South Zone with the victory. They will play at Victoria at 7 p.m. Wednesday.