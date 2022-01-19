 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn men's basketball team rallies to beat Lamar State-Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — Freshman guard Braelon Seals hit a go-ahead jump shot with 26 seconds left, and the Blinn men’s basketball team held on to edge Lamar State-Port Arthur 72-71 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play.

Sophomore guard Calvin Carpenter paced Blinn (11-10, 4-6) with 17 points, and Seals finished with 14.

Lamar fell to 12-8 overall and 5-5 in conference play.

The Buccaneers will host Lee at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham.

