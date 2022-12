BRENHAM — All 14 Buccaneers scored as the Blinn men’s basketball team defeated San Antonio Strength N Motion 108-58 on Tuesday at the Kruse Center.

Masiah Gilyard led Blinn (9-5) with 16 points, while Elijah Elliott and Alex Tsynkevich each had 15.

The Buccaneers will take off for the holidays then resume Region XIV Conference play at Tyler at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4.