JACKSONVILLE — Connor Raines scored 13 points, and Tyler Washington had 10 points and 14 rebounds to lead the seventh-seeded Blinn men’s basketball team past 10th-seeded Tyler 60-56 on Tuesday in the first round of the Region XIV Conference tournament. Blinn (17-14) will play second-seeded Lee (25-4) in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.