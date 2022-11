ODESSA — Midland guard Doug Young hit three free throws with 0.4 seconds left to help the No. 25 Chaparrals eek out an 84-83 victory over Blinn in men’s junior college basketball action Saturday at the Wrangler Shootout.

Sophomore guard Elijah Elliott led Blinn with 25 points, while sophomore guard Marco Foster had 16 points and five rebounds.

The Buccaneers (5-3) will face No. 5 Odessa at 4 p.m. Sunday to wrap up play at the tournament.