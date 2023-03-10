TYLER — The Blinn men’s basketball team lost to Kilgore 64-62 at the Region XIV Conference tournament Thursday. The Buccaneers end the season with a 23-8 record.
Blinn men's basketball team loses to Kilgore in conference tournament
