TYLER — The Blinn men’s basketball team lost at Tyler 75-67 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play.

Tyler improved to 10-5 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

Blinn (9-6, 3-2) will host No. 15 Kilgore at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham. Blinn’s women will host South Plains at 2 p.m. before the men’s game.