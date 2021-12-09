Blinn men's basketball team earns first conference win

BRENHAM — Blinn’s Connor Raines drained a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to lift the Buccaneers past Bossier Parish 78-75 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference men’s basketball play at the Kruse Center.

Raines led Blinn (7-6, 1-2) with 20 points, and Calvin Carpenter had 18. Carpenter also made a perfect pass for the assist on Raines’ game-winning trey.

The Buccaneers will continue conference play against Panola at 4 p.m. Saturday in Carthage.