The Blinn men’s basketball team defeated the Houston Gladiators 126-92 in nonconference action Thursday night at the Kruse Center.

The Buccaneers will play at Angelina at 4 p.m. Saturday in Region XIV Conference play. Blinn (9-3) is tied for second with Coastal Bend (16-7, 9-3), two games behind Lee (19-4, 11-1) and two games ahead of Angelina (11-11, 5-7).