Blinn men’s soccer team edges Jacksonville 2-1

JACKSONVILLE — Blinn’s Ethan Unger had a goal and an assist, and Marco Rodriguez Jr. scored a goal to lead the Buccaneer men’s soccer team past Jacksonville 2-1 on Tuesday.

Blinn’s Stefan Fevrier Sildor also had an assist. Blinn goalkeepers Diego Berlingeri and Adalid Abrego Jr. combined for 14 saves. Berlingeri had 11 saves in 80 minutes, while Abrego Jr. had three in 10 minutes.

The Buccaneers (6-4, 5-3) will host No. 11 Tyler at 4 p.m. Friday at Rankin Field in Brenham.