Blinn men fall short against Tyler

BRENHAM — Despite goals from Joseph Boyce and David Garcia, the Blinn men's soccer team fell 4-2 to No. 5 Tyler Saturday in Region XIV conference play.
Boyce tied the game up at 2-2 with a goal in the 49th minute, but Tyler responded with goals in the 52nd minute and 90th minute.
Blinn (10-6-2, 6-5-1) will play Trinity Valley (0-13, 0-12) at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Athens.
