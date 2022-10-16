 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn men fall short against Tyler

BRENHAM  Despite goals from Joseph Boyce and David Garcia, the Blinn men's soccer team fell 4-2 to No. 5 Tyler Saturday in Region XIV conference play.

Boyce tied the game up at 2-2 with a goal in the 49th minute, but Tyler responded with goals in the 52nd minute and 90th minute. 

Blinn (10-6-2, 6-5-1) will play Trinity Valley (0-13, 0-12) at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Athens. 

