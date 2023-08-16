The Blinn College esports program will have its final tryouts for the fall semester teams on Aug. 24-25 at the Brenham, Bryan, and RELLIS campuses.

The Buccaneer esports team is recruiting players for Overwatch, Call of Duty, Super Smash Bros, Rocket League, League of Legends and its defending national champion Valorant team.

The tryouts will be from 4-8 p.m. on each day.. Prospective players may try out inside Building D, Room 139 on the Blinn-Bryan Campus; the esports arena inside the Blinn RELLIS Administration Building at RELLIS in Bryan; and at the esports arena inside Mill Creek Hall on the Blinn-Brenham Campus. Tryouts also are available through the Blinn esports discord: https://discord.gg/GbvCCT8fkd.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled in 12 or more credit hours and maintain a 2.0-grade point average or higher. Five scholarships of $1,000 each will be awarded to the top walk-on players.

For more information, contact head esports coach Aaron Kapiko at aaron.kapiko@blinn.edu or assistant coach Kyle Murto at kyle.murto@blinn.edu.