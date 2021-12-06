Blinn head volleyball coach Terry Gamble earns AVCA award

Blinn College head volleyball coach Terry Gamble was named one of the American Volleyball Coaches Association two-year college region coaches of the year.

Gamble was also named Region XIV coach of the year after leading the eighth-ranked Buccaneers to a 39-4 record and a regional tournament title.

The award is given to eight coaches throughout the Southwest, Midwest and the Northeast/Southeast Regions. Gamble has a 124-25 record in four season at Blinn.