The Blinn football team will host Tyler at 3 p.m. Saturday in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play at Cub Stadium.

Blinn (3-3, 1-3) suffered its third straight loss last Saturday, losing at Trinity Valley 28-14, while Tyler (3-2, 2-1) beat then-No. 1 New Mexico Military Institute 20-12 at home.

Trinity Valley (4-1, 3-0) leads the conference followed by New Mexico Military (5-1, 3-1) and Navarro (4-2, 3-1). Blinn is tied for sixth in the eight-team league.