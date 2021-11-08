Blinn football team to face No. 3 New Mexico Military Institute in SWJCFC semifinals

The Blinn College football team will travel to face third-ranked New Mexico Military Institute at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference semifinals.

The Buccaneers (5-4, 3-4) are the fourth seed in the four-team tournament, while New Mexico enters as the top seed. No. 2-seed Kilgore College will also host No. 3-seed Tyler Junior College on Saturday. The winners of each game will advance to the SWJCFC championship on Nov. 20.