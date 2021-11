The Blinn football team will play top-seeded New Mexico Military at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wool Bowl in Roswell, New Mexico, in the semifinals of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference. Blinn is 5-4 overall and 3-4 in SWJCFC play. New Mexico Military (8-1, 6-1) beat Blinn 28-18 earlier this season at Cub Stadium in Brenham.