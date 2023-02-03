Blinn signed 48 football players Wednesday, including 40 from within the state. The Buccaneers also signed seven players from Washington County or Brazos County — Brenham offensive lineman Eric Aschenbeck, defensive lineman Quenton Graves and linebacker Ricky Brown; A&M Consolidated defensive back Savion Ragston and long-snapper Connor Cortez; College Station defensive back Harrison Robinson; and Navasota running back Deontray Scott.