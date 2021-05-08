 Skip to main content
Blinn football team loses to Tyler 37-31
BRENHAM — Blinn’s Ben Langston had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, but the Buccaneers couldn’t hold off Tyler and fell 37-31 on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play at Cub Stadium.

Blinn (1-6, 0-6) took a 28-17 lead with 7:08 left in the third quarter on Erik Michel’s 47-yard field goal, but Tyler rallied from there. Michel kicked three field goals, while Chandler Rogers threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score.

The Buccaneers will end the season against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Sophomore Day at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Cub Stadium.

