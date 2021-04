SEMINOLE — The Blinn football team lost to New Mexico Military Institute 35-16 on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play at Wigwam Stadium.

Blinn (1-3, 0-3) fell behind 35-0 at halftime. Quarterback Chandler Rogers threw touchdown passes to wide receivers Henry Thomas and Chase Davidson, and Erik Michel kicked a field goal, but the Buccaneers couldn’t get closer.

Blinn will host Navarro at 2 p.m. next Saturday at Cub Stadium.