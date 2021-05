BRENHAM — The Blinn football team ended its season with a 41-21 loss to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Saturday at Cub Stadium.

Blinn’s Logan McDougald threw touchdown passes to Imiee Cooksey and Henry Thomas, and Terrance Keyes Jr. ran for a TD.

The Buccaneers (1-7, 0-7) recognized the 1995 and ’96 teams that went 24-0 and won back-to-back national championships under former head coach Willie Fritz, who is now head coach at Tulane.