Blinn football team beats No. 4 Trinity Valley 21-14

BRENHAM — Blinn defensive back Jordan Jenkins broke up a fourth-down pass in the game’s final minute to help the Buccaneers seal a 21-14 victory over No. 4 Trinity Valley in Southwest Junior College Football Conference action at Cub Stadium on Saturday.
Blinn (4-2, 3-2) broke a 14-14 tie on sophomore Joshua Berry’s 24-yard touchdown run with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter. Freshman Keyondrick Douglas set up the score with a long punt return.
Trinity Valley fell to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
