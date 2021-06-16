Blinn football team announces 2021 schedule

The Blinn football team will play nine games this season. The Buccaneers will kick off the year Sept. 4 at home against Southern Shreveport. Blinn’s other games at Cub Stadium will be Sept. 11 vs. Kilgore, Oct. 2 vs. New Mexico Military Institute, Oct. 16 vs. Trinity Valley (homecoming) and Oct. 30 vs. Rezolution. Blinn’s road games will be Sept. 18 at Cisco, Oct. 9 at Navarro (Corsicana), Oct. 23 at Tyler and Nov. 6 at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.