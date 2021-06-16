 Skip to main content
Blinn football team announces 2021 schedule
Blinn football team announces 2021 schedule

The Blinn football team will play nine games this season. The Buccaneers will kick off the year Sept. 4 at home against Southern Shreveport. Blinn’s other games at Cub Stadium will be Sept. 11 vs. Kilgore, Oct. 2 vs. New Mexico Military Institute, Oct. 16 vs. Trinity Valley (homecoming) and Oct. 30 vs. Rezolution. Blinn’s road games will be Sept. 18 at Cisco, Oct. 9 at Navarro (Corsicana), Oct. 23 at Tyler and Nov. 6 at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

