The Blinn esports teams won in Valorant and Super Smash Bros play Wednesday.

Blinn’s second-ranked Valorant team beat Utica 2-0 to improve to 4-0 this season. Austin Ray, Bruce Nguyen, Teague Morgan, Hayden Whitaker and Adam Laamoumi competed for the Buccaneers.

Blinn’s Super Smash Bros team won three one-on-one matches. Christian Ekpenike won 3-0 over Terra State. Jaydon Flores won 3-0 victory against Southwestern Oregon, and Brett Fahrenholz also won 3-0 against Southwestern Oregon.

Also Wednesday, Blinn lost to 16th-ranked Westcliff 3-0 in Call of Duty.

Blinn has a Valorant match set for 6 p.m. Thursday against Northern Virginia.