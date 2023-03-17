The Blinn Valorant esports team beat Radford, Toronto Metro and Hawkeye Community College by 2-0 scores over Wednesday and Thursday.

Braden Nardecchia, Jaxson Barfknecht, Wallace Koening, Jacob Pullen and Devin Jennings led Blinn’s Valorant White squad against Hawkeye to improve to 5-1 in NJCAAE play.

Bruce Nguyen, Hayden Whitaker, Austin Ray, Adam Laamoumi and Teague Morgan led Blinn’s Valorant Blue team against Radford and Toronto Metro as the Buccaneers improved to 7-0 in NACE play.

Blinn’s Valorant White team will face Bryant & Stratton College in NJCAAE action at 6 p.m. next Thursday.