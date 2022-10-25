Blinn esports teams win three matches

BRENHAM — Blinn’s esports team defeated the Nebraska 2-1 in Valorant play Monday night. The fifth-ranked Bucs (5-1) are in second place in the National Esports Collegiate Conference’s South Division.

The Bucanneers’ Overwatch team also defeated Stone Child College 3-0 on Monday and Wichita State 3-0 on Tuesday. Blinn improved to 6-0 and is tied with Boise State for first place in the West-Central Conference. Blinn will face Boise State in an Overwatch match at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.