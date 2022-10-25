 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blinn esports teams win three matches

  • 0

BRENHAM — Blinn’s esports team defeated the Nebraska 2-1 in Valorant play Monday night. The fifth-ranked Bucs (5-1) are in second place in the National Esports Collegiate Conference’s South Division.

The Bucanneers’ Overwatch team also defeated Stone Child College 3-0 on Monday and Wichita State 3-0 on Tuesday. Blinn improved to 6-0 and is tied with Boise State for first place in the West-Central Conference. Blinn will face Boise State in an Overwatch match at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Also on Monday, Blinn’s Rocket League team (4-1) dropped a 3-2 decision to West Virginia.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Preseason Press Conference: Buzz Williams

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert