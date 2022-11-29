 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn Esports team's season ends in loss to West Virginia

West Virginia defeated Blinn 4-0 in the National Association of Collegiate Esports Varsity Plus East 1 Conference finals Monday. Cade Mock, Andrew Askins and Jordan Johnson competed for Blinn, which finished second in the East 1 Conference.

