The Blinn esports teams topped Rochester Institute of Technology 3-0 in Overwatch and beat Texas A&M-San Antonio 3-0 in Call of Duty on Wednesday in National Association of Collegiate Esports play. Gabriel Lopez, William Bowman, Jake Langridge, Nicholas Behney and Matthew Hutchings helped the Buccaneers’ Overwatch team improve to 3-0, while Rodriguez, Jake Marsh, Mathew Liu and Landon Campos competed for the Call of Duty team that improved to 2-0.
Blinn esports teams earns wins in Overwatch, Call of Duty matches
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
