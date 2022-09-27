 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn esports teams earns pair of victories over Oakland, Texas A&M

Blinn’s esports teams each earned victories Monday with the Rocket League squad topping Oakland B 3-0, and the Valorant team beating Texas A&M White 2-1. Freshmen Andrew Askins and Jordan Johnson along with sophomore Cade Mock competed for Blinn’s Rocket League team (2-0), while sophomore Austin Ray and freshmen Hayden Whitaker, Shawn Fox, Khanh Dewey and Adam Laamoumi led Blinn’s Valorant squad (1-1).

Blinn’s Super Smash Bros team will play Irvine Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Buccaneers also will face Rochester Institute of Technology (Rocket League) and Houston’s Alpha team (Valorant) at 6 p.m. Monday.

