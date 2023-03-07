Blinn’s Overwatch esports team beat Stony Brook and Kansas State 3-0 on Tuesday in National Association of Collegiate Esports matches. Blinn improved to 7-0 in the NACE East 1 Conference play and will enter the playoffs as the top seed from the league.

On Monday, Blinn defeated Northeastern Technical College 3-0 in Rocket League action, while the Buccaneers lost 3-1 to Tallahassee Community College in Call of Duty. Andrew Askins, Vince Purcell and Braden Nardecchia earned Blinn’s victory in Rocket League as the Buccaneers improved to 4-0 in that game.

The Buccaneers will play Independence Community College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Call of Duty and Arkansas State at 4 p.m. Friday in Overwatch.