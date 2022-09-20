 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn esports team grabs victory over Nichols College

The Blinn esports team opened the season with a 3-0 victory Monday over Nichols College in Rocket League play.

Blinn’s Valorant team lost 2-0 to St. Thomas.

