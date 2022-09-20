Blinn esports team grabs victory over Nichols College EAGLE STAFF REPORT Sep 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Blinn esports team opened the season with a 3-0 victory Monday over Nichols College in Rocket League play.Blinn’s Valorant team lost 2-0 to St. Thomas. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Blinn AD, men’s basketball coach Scott Schumacher to be inducted into Kilgore Hall of Fame BRENHAM — Blinn athletics director and head men’s basketball coach Scott Schumacher is set to be inducted into the Kilgore College Hall of Fame. No. 15 Blinn to open SWJCFC play against Cisco on Saturday BRENHAM —The 15th-ranked Blinn football team will host Cisco at 7 p.m. Saturday in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play at Cub Stadium. Watch Now: Related Video Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher Weekly Press Conference: Edgerrin Cooper Weekly Press Conference: Edgerrin Cooper Weekly Press Conference: Devon Achane Weekly Press Conference: Devon Achane Weekly Press Conference: Ainias Smith Weekly Press Conference: Ainias Smith Recommended for you